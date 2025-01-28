Coforge Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at ₹9100 and closed at ₹9235.25, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹9132.10 and a low of ₹8771.90 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹58,847.63 crore, Coforge's 52-week high stands at ₹10,017.95, while the 52-week low is ₹4,291.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 16,291 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coforge on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9040.78
|Support 1
|8682.03
|Resistance 2
|9265.17
|Support 2
|8547.67
|Resistance 3
|9399.53
|Support 3
|8323.28
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹9670.0, 9.97% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹12000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Buy
|10
|9
|9
|10
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|3
|3
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 549 k & BSE volume was 17 k.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹9132.10 & ₹8771.90 yesterday to end at ₹8793.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend