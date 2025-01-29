LIVE UPDATES

Coforge Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2025, 09:19 AM IST

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : Coforge stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2025, by -3.61 %. The stock closed at 8795.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8478 per share. Investors should monitor Coforge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.