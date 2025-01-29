Coforge Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2025

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at ₹8755.05 and closed at ₹8795.45, marking a positive shift. The stock reached a high of ₹8810.80 and a low of ₹8445.10 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹58,847.63 crore, Coforge remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹10,017.95 and above its low of ₹4,291.05. The BSE volume recorded was 11,960 shares.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge's share price has increased by 0.96%, currently trading at ₹8580.00. Over the past year, Coforge shares have appreciated by 35.88%, reaching ₹8580.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.67%, reaching 22957.25 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.88%
|3 Months
|16.06%
|6 Months
|34.62%
|YTD
|-12.05%
|1 Year
|35.88%
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coforge on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8731.62
|Support 1
|8353.37
|Resistance 2
|8963.23
|Support 2
|8206.73
|Resistance 3
|9109.87
|Support 3
|7975.12
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹9670.0, 14.06% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹12000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Buy
|10
|9
|9
|10
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|3
|3
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge volume yesterday was 921 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 600 k
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 53.26% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 908 k & BSE volume was 12 k.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge closed at ₹8795.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹8810.80 & ₹8445.10 yesterday to end at ₹8478. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.