Coforge Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at ₹9550 and closed at ₹9487.8, indicating a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹9550 and a low of ₹9364.6 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹63189.48 crore, Coforge has experienced a 52-week high of ₹9798.9 and a low of ₹4291.05. The BSE volume for the day was 7006 shares.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge's share price has decreased by 0.53%, currently trading at ₹9,400.00. Over the past year, Coforge shares have experienced a price increase of 50.68%, reaching ₹9,400.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 9.58%, reaching 23,813.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.13%
|3 Months
|48.18%
|6 Months
|73.14%
|YTD
|50.63%
|1 Year
|50.68%
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coforge on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9548.38
|Support 1
|9358.43
|Resistance 2
|9644.17
|Support 2
|9264.27
|Resistance 3
|9738.33
|Support 3
|9168.48
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8150.0, 13.54% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10432.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|11
|10
|Hold
|4
|4
|3
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 219 k & BSE volume was 7 k.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹9550 & ₹9364.6 yesterday to end at ₹9426.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend