Coforge Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : Coforge stock price went down today, 30 Dec 2024, by -0.64 %. The stock closed at 9487.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9426.65 per share. Investors should monitor Coforge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at 9550 and closed at 9487.8, indicating a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 9550 and a low of 9364.6 during the day. With a market capitalization of 63189.48 crore, Coforge has experienced a 52-week high of 9798.9 and a low of 4291.05. The BSE volume for the day was 7006 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge's share price has decreased by 0.53%, currently trading at 9,400.00. Over the past year, Coforge shares have experienced a price increase of 50.68%, reaching 9,400.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 9.58%, reaching 23,813.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.13%
3 Months48.18%
6 Months73.14%
YTD50.63%
1 Year50.68%
30 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coforge on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 19548.38Support 19358.43
Resistance 29644.17Support 29264.27
Resistance 39738.33Support 39168.48
30 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8150.0, 13.54% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10432.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8885
    Buy991110
    Hold4435
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell3334
30 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge volume yesterday was 226 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 358 k

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 219 k & BSE volume was 7 k.

30 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge closed at ₹9487.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 9550 & 9364.6 yesterday to end at 9426.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

