Coforge Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened and closed at ₹8498.10, with a high of ₹8780 and a low of ₹8471.65. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹56,834.11 crore. Over the past year, Coforge has experienced a 52-week high of ₹10,017.95 and a low of ₹4,291.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 10,059 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 377 k & BSE volume was 10 k.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹8780 & ₹8471.65 yesterday to end at ₹8757. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend