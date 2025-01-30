Hello User
Coforge Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : Coforge stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2025, by 3.05 %. The stock closed at 8498.10 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8757 per share. Investors should monitor Coforge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened and closed at 8498.10, with a high of 8780 and a low of 8471.65. The company's market capitalization stood at 56,834.11 crore. Over the past year, Coforge has experienced a 52-week high of 10,017.95 and a low of 4,291.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 10,059 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge volume yesterday was 387 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 611 k

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 377 k & BSE volume was 10 k.

30 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge closed at ₹8498.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 8780 & 8471.65 yesterday to end at 8757. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

