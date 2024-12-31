Coforge Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at ₹9425 and closed slightly higher at ₹9449.85. The stock reached a high of ₹10017.95 and a low of ₹9387 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹65642.21 crore, the stock has seen a significant range over the past year, marked by a 52-week high of ₹9798.9 and a low of ₹4291.05. BSE recorded a volume of 11,015 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge closed at ₹9449.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹10017.95 & ₹9387 yesterday to end at ₹9757.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend