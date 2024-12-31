Hello User
Coforge Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : Coforge stock price went up today, 31 Dec 2024, by 3.25 %. The stock closed at 9449.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9757.2 per share. Investors should monitor Coforge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at 9425 and closed slightly higher at 9449.85. The stock reached a high of 10017.95 and a low of 9387 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately 65642.21 crore, the stock has seen a significant range over the past year, marked by a 52-week high of 9798.9 and a low of 4291.05. BSE recorded a volume of 11,015 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge closed at ₹9449.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 10017.95 & 9387 yesterday to end at 9757.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

