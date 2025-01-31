Coforge Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at ₹8799.95 and closed at ₹8746.55, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹8799.95 and a low of ₹8306.85 during the session. Coforge's market capitalization stood at ₹58,490.89 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹10,017.95 and a low of ₹4,291.05, with a trading volume of 17,469 shares on BSE.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coforge on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8637.05
|Support 1
|8152.75
|Resistance 2
|8952.95
|Support 2
|7984.35
|Resistance 3
|9121.35
|Support 3
|7668.45
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹9900.0, 18.9% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹12000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Buy
|10
|9
|9
|10
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|3
|3
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 544 k & BSE volume was 17 k.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹8799.95 & ₹8306.85 yesterday to end at ₹8326.10. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.