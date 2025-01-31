Hello User
Coforge Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : Coforge stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2025, by -4.81 %. The stock closed at 8746.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8326.10 per share. Investors should monitor Coforge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at 8799.95 and closed at 8746.55, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 8799.95 and a low of 8306.85 during the session. Coforge's market capitalization stood at 58,490.89 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 10,017.95 and a low of 4,291.05, with a trading volume of 17,469 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coforge on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 18637.05Support 18152.75
Resistance 28952.95Support 27984.35
Resistance 39121.35Support 37668.45
31 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 9900.0, 18.9% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 12000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9988
    Buy109910
    Hold3343
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell4433
31 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge volume yesterday was 561 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 620 k

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 544 k & BSE volume was 17 k.

31 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge closed at ₹8746.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 8799.95 & 8306.85 yesterday to end at 8326.10. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

