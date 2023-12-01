Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

Colgate Palmolive India's stock opened at ₹2217.95 and closed at ₹2208.6 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹2221 and a low of ₹2194.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹59945.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2219 and the 52-week low is ₹1434.6. The stock had a trading volume of 5408 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.