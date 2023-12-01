Hello User
Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST
Livemint

Colgate Palmolive India stock price went down today, 01 Dec 2023, by -0.21 %. The stock closed at 2208.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2204 per share. Investors should monitor Colgate Palmolive India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Colgate Palmolive India

Colgate Palmolive India's stock opened at 2217.95 and closed at 2208.6 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 2221 and a low of 2194.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 59945.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2219 and the 52-week low is 1434.6. The stock had a trading volume of 5408 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 08:13 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price Live :Colgate Palmolive India closed at ₹2208.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Colgate Palmolive India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 5,408 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock stood at 2,208.6.

