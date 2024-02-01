Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Colgate Palmolive India opened at ₹2511.45 and closed at ₹2491.2. The stock reached a high of ₹2578 and a low of ₹2488.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹69886.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2579.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1434.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 12916 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST
