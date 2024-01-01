Hello User
Colgate Palmolive India share price Today Live Updates : Colgate Palmolive India Stocks Plummet

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST
Livemint

Colgate Palmolive India stock price went down today, 01 Jan 2024, by -1.51 %. The stock closed at 2529.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2491 per share. Investors should monitor Colgate Palmolive India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Colgate Palmolive India Stock Price Today

Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Today : Colgate Palmolive India's stock opened at 2529.85 and closed at 2530.15 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was 2535, while the low was 2494.15. The company's market capitalization stands at 68676.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2546.45, and the 52-week low is 1434.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 8113 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price update :Colgate Palmolive India trading at ₹2491, down -1.51% from yesterday's ₹2529.15

The current data shows that the stock price of Colgate Palmolive India is 2491. There has been a percent change of -1.51, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -38.15, suggesting a decrease of 38.15 in the stock price.

01 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.64%
3 Months14.94%
6 Months49.85%
YTD64.66%
1 Year63.71%
01 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price Today :Colgate Palmolive India trading at ₹2525, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹2530.15

The current data for Colgate Palmolive India stock shows that the stock price is 2525 with a percent change of -0.2 and a net change of -5.15. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.2% and the actual decrease is 5.15. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

01 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price Live :Colgate Palmolive India closed at ₹2530.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Colgate Palmolive India on the BSE, a total of 8,113 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 2,530.15.

