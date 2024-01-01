Colgate Palmolive India share price Today Live Updates : Colgate Palmolive India Stocks Plummet

Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Today : Colgate Palmolive India's stock opened at ₹2529.85 and closed at ₹2530.15 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was ₹2535, while the low was ₹2494.15. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹68676.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2546.45, and the 52-week low is ₹1434.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 8113 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Colgate Palmolive India is ₹2491. There has been a percent change of -1.51, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -38.15, suggesting a decrease of ₹38.15 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.64%
|3 Months
|14.94%
|6 Months
|49.85%
|YTD
|64.66%
|1 Year
|63.71%
The current data for Colgate Palmolive India stock shows that the stock price is ₹2525 with a percent change of -0.2 and a net change of -5.15. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.2% and the actual decrease is ₹5.15. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
On the last day of trading for Colgate Palmolive India on the BSE, a total of 8,113 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,530.15.
