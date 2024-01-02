Colgate Palmolive India share price Today Live Updates : Colgate Palmolive India's Stocks Plummet

Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Today : On the last day, Colgate Palmolive India opened at ₹2515.05 and closed at ₹2529.15. The stock reached a high of ₹2520.6 and a low of ₹2477.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹67,629.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2546.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1434.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 9609 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.