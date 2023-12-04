Colgate Palmolive India share price Today Live Updates : Colgate Palmolive India Gains Ground in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Colgate Palmolive India opened at ₹2183.2 and closed at ₹2183.15. The stock reached a high of ₹2287.4 and a low of ₹2183.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹61,933.85 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹2287.4 and ₹1434.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 19,103 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Colgate Palmolive India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Dabur India 542.1 1.1 0.2 610.4 504.0 96047.3 Marico 539.1 2.1 0.39 595.0 462.95 69710.18 Colgate Palmolive India 2280.75 3.65 0.16 2287.4 1434.6 62033.12 P & G Hygiene & Health Care 17382.9 -19.85 -0.11 19086.2 13101.05 56426.18 Emami 510.6 -4.0 -0.78 582.0 340.95 22525.12

Colgate Palmolive India share price NSE Live :Colgate Palmolive India trading at ₹2281.5, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹2277.1 The current data shows that the stock price of Colgate Palmolive India is ₹2281.5. There has been a 0.19% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.4.

Colgate Palmolive India share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Colgate Palmolive India stock is ₹2276.25, while the high price is ₹2309.95.

Colgate Palmolive India December futures opened at 2278.0 as against previous close of 2267.95 Colgate Palmolive India is currently trading at a spot price of 2293.15. The bid price stands at 2282.7 with a bid quantity of 1050, while the offer price is 2284.7 with an offer quantity of 350. The stock's open interest is reported to be 4147500.

Colgate Palmolive India share price update :Colgate Palmolive India trading at ₹2292.15, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹2277.1 The current price of Colgate Palmolive India stock is ₹2292.15. It has experienced a percent change of 0.66, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 15.05, suggesting that the stock has gained 15.05 points.

Colgate Palmolive India share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 4.21% 3 Months 13.88% 6 Months 41.61% YTD 48.36% 1 Year 41.7%

Colgate Palmolive India share price Today :Colgate Palmolive India trading at ₹2277.1, up 4.3% from yesterday's ₹2183.15 The stock price of Colgate Palmolive India has increased by 4.3%, or ₹93.95, to reach ₹2277.1. This indicates a positive movement in the stock, suggesting that investors are optimistic about the company's prospects.

Colgate Palmolive India share price Live :Colgate Palmolive India closed at ₹2183.15 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Colgate Palmolive India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 19,103. The closing price of the stock was ₹2,183.15.