comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Dec 04 2023 10:33:10
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 588.9 2.98%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.75 0.62%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,585.1 1.9%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 276.1 2.62%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 452.8 0.64%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Colgate Palmolive India share price Today Live Updates : Colgate Palmolive India Gains Ground in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Colgate Palmolive India share price Today Live Updates : Colgate Palmolive India Gains Ground in Trading Today

5 min read . Updated: 04 Dec 2023, 10:34 AM IST
Livemint

Colgate Palmolive India stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 2277.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2281.5 per share. Investors should monitor Colgate Palmolive India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Colgate Palmolive IndiaPremium
Colgate Palmolive India

On the last day of trading, Colgate Palmolive India opened at 2183.2 and closed at 2183.15. The stock reached a high of 2287.4 and a low of 2183.2. The market capitalization of the company is 61,933.85 crore. The 52-week high and low are 2287.4 and 1434.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 19,103 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 10:34:20 AM IST

Colgate Palmolive India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Dabur India542.11.10.2610.4504.096047.3
Marico539.12.10.39595.0462.9569710.18
Colgate Palmolive India2280.753.650.162287.41434.662033.12
P & G Hygiene & Health Care17382.9-19.85-0.1119086.213101.0556426.18
Emami510.6-4.0-0.78582.0340.9522525.12
04 Dec 2023, 10:25:48 AM IST

Colgate Palmolive India share price NSE Live :Colgate Palmolive India trading at ₹2281.5, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹2277.1

The current data shows that the stock price of Colgate Palmolive India is 2281.5. There has been a 0.19% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.4.

04 Dec 2023, 10:16:02 AM IST

Colgate Palmolive India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Colgate Palmolive India stock is 2276.25, while the high price is 2309.95.

04 Dec 2023, 10:03:53 AM IST

Colgate Palmolive India December futures opened at 2278.0 as against previous close of 2267.95

Colgate Palmolive India is currently trading at a spot price of 2293.15. The bid price stands at 2282.7 with a bid quantity of 1050, while the offer price is 2284.7 with an offer quantity of 350. The stock's open interest is reported to be 4147500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Dec 2023, 09:51:29 AM IST

Colgate Palmolive India share price update :Colgate Palmolive India trading at ₹2292.15, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹2277.1

The current price of Colgate Palmolive India stock is 2292.15. It has experienced a percent change of 0.66, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 15.05, suggesting that the stock has gained 15.05 points.

04 Dec 2023, 09:50:34 AM IST

Colgate Palmolive India Live Updates

04 Dec 2023, 09:32:48 AM IST

Colgate Palmolive India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.21%
3 Months13.88%
6 Months41.61%
YTD48.36%
1 Year41.7%
04 Dec 2023, 09:09:58 AM IST

Colgate Palmolive India share price Today :Colgate Palmolive India trading at ₹2277.1, up 4.3% from yesterday's ₹2183.15

The stock price of Colgate Palmolive India has increased by 4.3%, or 93.95, to reach 2277.1. This indicates a positive movement in the stock, suggesting that investors are optimistic about the company's prospects.

04 Dec 2023, 08:12:55 AM IST

Colgate Palmolive India share price Live :Colgate Palmolive India closed at ₹2183.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Colgate Palmolive India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 19,103. The closing price of the stock was 2,183.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App