Colgate Palmolive India share price Today Live Updates : Colgate Palmolive India sees gains in trading today

Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Colgate Palmolive India was ₹2476.15 and the close price was ₹2501.1. The stock reached a high of ₹2501.25 and a low of ₹2470.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹67653.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2546.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1434.6. The BSE volume for the day was 4502 shares.
The current stock price of Colgate Palmolive India is ₹2506.7 with a percent change of 0.56 and a net change of 14.05. This means that the stock has increased by 0.56% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net gain of 14.05 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.42%
|3 Months
|14.5%
|6 Months
|39.01%
|YTD
|-1.43%
|1 Year
|64.33%
The current data of Colgate Palmolive India stock shows that the price is ₹2487.4 and it has experienced a percent change of -0.55. This equates to a net change of -13.7.
On the last day of trading for Colgate Palmolive India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 4502 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹2501.1.
