Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Colgate Palmolive India share price Today Live Updates : Colgate Palmolive India sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:57 AM IST
Livemint

Colgate Palmolive India stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 2492.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2506.7 per share. Investors should monitor Colgate Palmolive India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Colgate Palmolive India Stock Price Today

Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Colgate Palmolive India was 2476.15 and the close price was 2501.1. The stock reached a high of 2501.25 and a low of 2470.8. The market capitalization of the company is 67653.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2546.45 and the 52-week low is 1434.6. The BSE volume for the day was 4502 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price update :Colgate Palmolive India trading at ₹2506.7, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹2492.65

The current stock price of Colgate Palmolive India is 2506.7 with a percent change of 0.56 and a net change of 14.05. This means that the stock has increased by 0.56% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net gain of 14.05 points.

04 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.42%
3 Months14.5%
6 Months39.01%
YTD-1.43%
1 Year64.33%
04 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price Today :Colgate Palmolive India trading at ₹2487.4, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹2501.1

The current data of Colgate Palmolive India stock shows that the price is 2487.4 and it has experienced a percent change of -0.55. This equates to a net change of -13.7.

04 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price Live :Colgate Palmolive India closed at ₹2501.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Colgate Palmolive India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 4502 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 2501.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.