Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2023

Colgate Palmolive India stock price went up today, 05 Dec 2023, by 1.21 %. The stock closed at 2287.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2314.8 per share. Investors should monitor Colgate Palmolive India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Dec 2023, 09:49:38 AM IST
Colgate Palmolive India share price update :Colgate Palmolive India trading at ₹2314.8, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹2287.1
05 Dec 2023, 09:31:06 AM IST
Colgate Palmolive India share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
4.27%
3 Months
12.38%
6 Months
42.39%
YTD
48.98%
1 Year
41.47%
05 Dec 2023, 09:05:29 AM IST
05 Dec 2023, 08:00:12 AM IST
