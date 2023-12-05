Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST
Colgate Palmolive India Live Updates
05 Dec 2023, 09:49 AM IST
Colgate Palmolive India share price update :Colgate Palmolive India trading at ₹2314.8, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹2287.1
05 Dec 2023, 09:31 AM IST
Colgate Palmolive India share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.27%
|3 Months
|12.38%
|6 Months
|42.39%
|YTD
|48.98%
|1 Year
|41.47%
05 Dec 2023, 09:05 AM IST
Colgate Palmolive India share price Today :Colgate Palmolive India trading at ₹2287.1, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹2277.1
05 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Colgate Palmolive India share price Live :Colgate Palmolive India closed at ₹2277.1 on last trading day