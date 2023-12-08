Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Live blog for 08 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST
Colgate Palmolive India Live Updates
08 Dec 2023, 09:42 AM IST
Colgate Palmolive India share price update :Colgate Palmolive India trading at ₹2301.55, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹2306.4
08 Dec 2023, 09:30 AM IST
Colgate Palmolive India share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.97%
|3 Months
|9.02%
|6 Months
|42.19%
|YTD
|50.06%
|1 Year
|42.32%
08 Dec 2023, 09:04 AM IST
Colgate Palmolive India share price Today :Colgate Palmolive India trading at ₹2313, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹2331.9
08 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST
Colgate Palmolive India share price Live :Colgate Palmolive India closed at ₹2331.9 on last trading day