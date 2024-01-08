Hello User
Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

Colgate Palmolive India stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2024, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 2504.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2514.5 per share. Investors should monitor Colgate Palmolive India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Colgate Palmolive India Stock Price Today

Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Colgate Palmolive India opened at 2502.6 and closed at 2504.25. The stock had a high of 2526.85 and a low of 2501.5. The market capitalization of the company is 68390.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2546.45, while the 52-week low is 1434.6. The stock had a BSE volume of 8412 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price Live :Colgate Palmolive India closed at ₹2504.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Colgate Palmolive India recorded a volume of 8412 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 2504.25.

