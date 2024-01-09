Colgate Palmolive India share price Today Live Updates : Colgate Palmolive India Stocks Plummet

Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Colgate Palmolive India was ₹2520.1, and the close price was ₹2514.5. The stock had a high of ₹2532.6 and a low of ₹2476.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹68029.05 crore. The 52-week high is ₹2546.45, and the 52-week low is ₹1434.6. The total BSE volume for the day was 7664 shares.
Colgate Palmolive India is currently trading at a spot price of 2464.85 with a bid price of 2463.0 and an offer price of 2465.0. The offer quantity is 1400 and the bid quantity is 350. The stock has an open interest of 4121250.
The current data for Colgate Palmolive India stock shows that the stock price is ₹2460.3. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -1.59 and a net change of -39.8.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.59%
|3 Months
|14.77%
|6 Months
|40.54%
|YTD
|-1.15%
|1 Year
|64.88%
As of the current data, the stock price of Colgate Palmolive India is ₹2501.2. There has been a 0.53 percent decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -13.3.
On the last day of trading for Colgate Palmolive India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 7,664 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,514.5.
