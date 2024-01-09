Hello User
Colgate Palmolive India share price Today Live Updates : Colgate Palmolive India Stocks Plummet

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

Colgate Palmolive India stock price went down today, 09 Jan 2024, by -1.59 %. The stock closed at 2500.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2460.3 per share. Investors should monitor Colgate Palmolive India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Colgate Palmolive India Stock Price Today

Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Colgate Palmolive India was 2520.1, and the close price was 2514.5. The stock had a high of 2532.6 and a low of 2476.65. The market capitalization of the company is 68029.05 crore. The 52-week high is 2546.45, and the 52-week low is 1434.6. The total BSE volume for the day was 7664 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India January futures opened at 2471.35 as against previous close of 2509.0

Colgate Palmolive India is currently trading at a spot price of 2464.85 with a bid price of 2463.0 and an offer price of 2465.0. The offer quantity is 1400 and the bid quantity is 350. The stock has an open interest of 4121250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:49 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price update :Colgate Palmolive India trading at ₹2460.3, down -1.59% from yesterday's ₹2500.1

The current data for Colgate Palmolive India stock shows that the stock price is 2460.3. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -1.59 and a net change of -39.8.

09 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.59%
3 Months14.77%
6 Months40.54%
YTD-1.15%
1 Year64.88%
09 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price Today :Colgate Palmolive India trading at ₹2501.2, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹2514.5

As of the current data, the stock price of Colgate Palmolive India is 2501.2. There has been a 0.53 percent decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -13.3.

09 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price Live :Colgate Palmolive India closed at ₹2514.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Colgate Palmolive India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 7,664 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 2,514.5.

