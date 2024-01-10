Hello User
Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Colgate Palmolive India stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2024, by -2.4 %. The stock closed at 2500.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2440 per share. Investors should monitor Colgate Palmolive India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Colgate Palmolive India Stock Price Today

Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Colgate Palmolive India was 2507.4, while the close price was 2500.1. The stock reached a high of 2507.4 and a low of 2437.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 66,364.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2546.45 and the 52-week low is 1434.6. The stock had a trading volume of 8286 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price Live :Colgate Palmolive India closed at ₹2500.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Colgate Palmolive India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 8286. The closing price of the stock was 2500.1.

