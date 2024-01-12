Colgate Palmolive India share price Today Live Updates : Colgate Palmolive India stocks dip on market downturn

Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Colgate Palmolive India's stock opened at ₹2399 and closed at ₹2399.35. The stock had a high of ₹2497.95 and a low of ₹2398. The company has a market capitalization of ₹66769.75 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹2546.45 and its 52-week low is ₹1434.6. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 23,720 shares.
The current data for Colgate Palmolive India stock shows that the price is ₹2443.6. There has been a percent change of -0.46, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -11.3, suggesting a decrease of ₹11.3 in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to have experienced a slight decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.88%
|3 Months
|10.33%
|6 Months
|35.86%
|YTD
|-2.94%
|1 Year
|64.87%
On the last day of trading for Colgate Palmolive India on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 23,720. The closing price for the stock was ₹2399.35.
