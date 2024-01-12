Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Colgate Palmolive India share price Today Live Updates : Colgate Palmolive India stocks dip on market downturn

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Colgate Palmolive India stock price went down today, 12 Jan 2024, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 2454.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2443.6 per share. Investors should monitor Colgate Palmolive India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Colgate Palmolive India Stock Price Today

Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Colgate Palmolive India's stock opened at 2399 and closed at 2399.35. The stock had a high of 2497.95 and a low of 2398. The company has a market capitalization of 66769.75 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 2546.45 and its 52-week low is 1434.6. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 23,720 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price update :Colgate Palmolive India trading at ₹2443.6, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹2454.9

The current data for Colgate Palmolive India stock shows that the price is 2443.6. There has been a percent change of -0.46, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -11.3, suggesting a decrease of 11.3 in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to have experienced a slight decline in value.

12 Jan 2024, 09:35 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.88%
3 Months10.33%
6 Months35.86%
YTD-2.94%
1 Year64.87%
12 Jan 2024, 09:17 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price Today :Colgate Palmolive India trading at ₹2443, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹2454.9

The current data for Colgate Palmolive India stock shows that the stock price is 2443. There has been a percent change of -0.48, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -11.9, suggesting a decrease of 11.9 in the stock price.

12 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price Live :Colgate Palmolive India closed at ₹2399.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Colgate Palmolive India on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 23,720. The closing price for the stock was 2399.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.