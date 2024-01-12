Colgate Palmolive India share price Today Live Updates : Colgate Palmolive India stocks dip on market downturn

Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Colgate Palmolive India's stock opened at ₹2399 and closed at ₹2399.35. The stock had a high of ₹2497.95 and a low of ₹2398. The company has a market capitalization of ₹66769.75 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹2546.45 and its 52-week low is ₹1434.6. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 23,720 shares.

