Colgate Palmolive India share price Today Live Updates : Colgate Palmolive India sees stock gains

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

Colgate Palmolive India stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 2376.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2378.5 per share. Investors should monitor Colgate Palmolive India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Colgate Palmolive India Stock Price Today

Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for Colgate Palmolive India was 2428. The stock closed at 2394.4. The high for the day was 2428 and the low was 2369.5. The market capitalization is 64641.47 crore. The 52-week high is 2415.3 and the 52-week low is 1434.6. The BSE volume for the day was 10401 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price update :Colgate Palmolive India trading at ₹2378.5, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹2376.65

The current data for Colgate Palmolive India stock shows that the price is 2378.5. There has been a 0.08 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.85.

15 Dec 2023, 09:31 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.02%
3 Months16.66%
6 Months44.32%
YTD54.59%
1 Year51.13%
15 Dec 2023, 09:21 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price Today :Colgate Palmolive India trading at ₹2400, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹2376.65

The current data of Colgate Palmolive India stock shows that the price is 2400, with a percent change of 0.98 and a net change of 23.35. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change.

15 Dec 2023, 08:22 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price Live :Colgate Palmolive India closed at ₹2394.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Colgate Palmolive India on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 10,401. The closing price for the stock was 2,394.4.

