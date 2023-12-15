Colgate Palmolive India share price Today Live Updates : Colgate Palmolive India sees stock gains

Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for Colgate Palmolive India was ₹2428. The stock closed at ₹2394.4. The high for the day was ₹2428 and the low was ₹2369.5. The market capitalization is ₹64641.47 crore. The 52-week high is ₹2415.3 and the 52-week low is ₹1434.6. The BSE volume for the day was 10401 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Colgate Palmolive India stock shows that the price is ₹2378.5. There has been a 0.08 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.85.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.02%
|3 Months
|16.66%
|6 Months
|44.32%
|YTD
|54.59%
|1 Year
|51.13%
The current data of Colgate Palmolive India stock shows that the price is ₹2400, with a percent change of 0.98 and a net change of 23.35. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change.
On the last day of trading for Colgate Palmolive India on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 10,401. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,394.4.
