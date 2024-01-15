Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Today : On the last day, Colgate Palmolive India opened at ₹2469.45 and closed at ₹2454.9. The stock's high for the day was ₹2486 and the low was ₹2433.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹66632.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2546.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1434.6. On the BSE, there were 7151 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST
