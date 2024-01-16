Hello User
Colgate Palmolive India share price Today Live Updates : Colgate Palmolive India sees stock gains

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Colgate Palmolive India stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 2485.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2499.55 per share. Investors should monitor Colgate Palmolive India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Colgate Palmolive India Stock Price Today

Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Colgate Palmolive India opened at 2450.15 and closed at 2449.95. The stock reached a high of 2513.6 and a low of 2450.15 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 67,606.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2546.45 and the 52-week low is 1434.6. On the BSE, a total of 9038 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price NSE Live :Colgate Palmolive India trading at ₹2499.55, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹2485.65

The current data of Colgate Palmolive India stock shows that the price is 2499.55 with a percent change of 0.56. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 13.9, suggesting that the stock has gained 13.9 points. This data implies that Colgate Palmolive India stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

16 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price Today :Colgate Palmolive India trading at ₹2485.65, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹2449.95

The current stock price of Colgate Palmolive India is 2485.65 with a percent change of 1.46 and a net change of 35.7. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.46% or 35.7 compared to its previous closing price. Overall, the stock is performing well and showing positive momentum.

16 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price Live :Colgate Palmolive India closed at ₹2449.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Colgate Palmolive India on the BSE, a total of 9038 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 2449.95.

