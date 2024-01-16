Colgate Palmolive India share price Today Live Updates : Colgate Palmolive India sees stock gains

Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Colgate Palmolive India opened at ₹2450.15 and closed at ₹2449.95. The stock reached a high of ₹2513.6 and a low of ₹2450.15 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹67,606.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2546.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1434.6. On the BSE, a total of 9038 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Colgate Palmolive India stock shows that the price is ₹2499.55 with a percent change of 0.56. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 13.9, suggesting that the stock has gained 13.9 points. This data implies that Colgate Palmolive India stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
The current stock price of Colgate Palmolive India is ₹2485.65 with a percent change of 1.46 and a net change of 35.7. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.46% or ₹35.7 compared to its previous closing price. Overall, the stock is performing well and showing positive momentum.
On the last day of trading for Colgate Palmolive India on the BSE, a total of 9038 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹2449.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!