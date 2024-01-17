Hello User
Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST
Livemint

Colgate Palmolive India stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2024, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 2485.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2503.55 per share. Investors should monitor Colgate Palmolive India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Colgate Palmolive India Stock Price Today

Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Colgate Palmolive India opened at 2485.55 and closed at 2485.65. The stock reached a high of 2524.45 and a low of 2464.2. The market capitalization of the company is 68,092.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2546.45 and the 52-week low is 1434.6. The BSE volume for the day was 7862 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:17 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price Live :Colgate Palmolive India closed at ₹2485.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Colgate Palmolive India on the BSE, a total of 7,862 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 2,485.65.

