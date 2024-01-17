Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Colgate Palmolive India opened at ₹2485.55 and closed at ₹2485.65. The stock reached a high of ₹2524.45 and a low of ₹2464.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹68,092.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2546.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1434.6. The BSE volume for the day was 7862 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Jan 2024, 08:17 AM IST
Colgate Palmolive India share price Live :Colgate Palmolive India closed at ₹2485.65 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Colgate Palmolive India on the BSE, a total of 7,862 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,485.65.