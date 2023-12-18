Hello User
Colgate Palmolive India share price Today Live Updates : Colgate Palmolive India Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:57 AM IST
Livemint

Colgate Palmolive India stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 2386.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2387.3 per share. Investors should monitor Colgate Palmolive India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Colgate Palmolive India Stock Price Today

Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Today : Colgate Palmolive India's stock opened at 2377.95 and closed at 2376.65 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 2408.7 and a low of 2365 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 64772.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2428, while the 52-week low is 1434.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 7630 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 09:57 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price update :Colgate Palmolive India trading at ₹2387.3, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹2386.4

The current stock price of Colgate Palmolive India is 2387.3 with a percent change of 0.04. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.04% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.9, indicating a slight increase in value.

18 Dec 2023, 09:36 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.01%
3 Months14.01%
6 Months43.74%
YTD55.29%
1 Year53.03%
18 Dec 2023, 09:13 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price Today :Colgate Palmolive India trading at ₹2350.65, down -1.5% from yesterday's ₹2386.4

The stock price of Colgate Palmolive India is currently 2350.65, which represents a decrease of 1.5% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -35.75.

18 Dec 2023, 08:18 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price Live :Colgate Palmolive India closed at ₹2376.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Colgate Palmolive India had a volume of 7630 shares and closed at a price of 2376.65.

