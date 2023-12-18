Colgate Palmolive India share price Today Live Updates : Colgate Palmolive India Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Today : Colgate Palmolive India's stock opened at ₹2377.95 and closed at ₹2376.65 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹2408.7 and a low of ₹2365 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹64772.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2428, while the 52-week low is ₹1434.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 7630 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Colgate Palmolive India is ₹2387.3 with a percent change of 0.04. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.04% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.9, indicating a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.01%
|3 Months
|14.01%
|6 Months
|43.74%
|YTD
|55.29%
|1 Year
|53.03%
The stock price of Colgate Palmolive India is currently ₹2350.65, which represents a decrease of 1.5% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -35.75.
On the last day of trading, Colgate Palmolive India had a volume of 7630 shares and closed at a price of ₹2376.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!