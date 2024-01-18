Hello User
Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Colgate Palmolive India stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 2498.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2494.15 per share. Investors should monitor Colgate Palmolive India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Colgate Palmolive India Stock Price Today

Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Today : Colgate Palmolive India's stock opened at 2454.5 and closed at 2498.6 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 2514.4 and a low of 2454.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 67837.3 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2546.45 and 1434.6 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 4704 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price Live :Colgate Palmolive India closed at ₹2498.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Colgate Palmolive India was 4704 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2498.6.

