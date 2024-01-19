Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Colgate Palmolive India opened at ₹2494.1 and closed at ₹2498.35. The stock had a high of ₹2497.9 and a low of ₹2448.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹67733.94 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹2546.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1434.6. There were a total of 3615 shares traded on the BSE.
19 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST
