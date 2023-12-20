Hello User
Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Colgate Palmolive India stock price went up today, 20 Dec 2023, by 2.58 %. The stock closed at 2363.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2424.25 per share. Investors should monitor Colgate Palmolive India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Colgate Palmolive India Stock Price Today

Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Today : On the last day, Colgate Palmolive India opened at 2360.75 and closed at 2363.3. The stock reached a high of 2431.9 and a low of 2358.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 65,936.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2428 and the 52-week low is 1434.6. The stock had a BSE volume of 11,197 shares on the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price Live :Colgate Palmolive India closed at ₹2363.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Colgate Palmolive India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 11,197 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was 2,363.3.

