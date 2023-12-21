Colgate Palmolive India share price Today Live Updates : Colgate Palmolive India sees positive trading day

Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Colgate Palmolive India opened at ₹2416.6 and closed at ₹2421.9. The stock reached a high of ₹2437.4 and a low of ₹2360 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹64429.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2431.9 and the 52-week low is ₹1434.6. The BSE volume for the day was 10,947 shares.

