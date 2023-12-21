Colgate Palmolive India share price Today Live Updates : Colgate Palmolive India sees positive trading day

Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Colgate Palmolive India opened at ₹2416.6 and closed at ₹2421.9. The stock reached a high of ₹2437.4 and a low of ₹2360 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹64429.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2431.9 and the 52-week low is ₹1434.6. The BSE volume for the day was 10,947 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The low price of Colgate Palmolive India stock for the day is ₹2352.35, while the high price is ₹2385.10.
The current stock price of Colgate Palmolive India is ₹2380.6. There has been a 0.5% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 11.75.
Colgate Palmolive India is currently trading at a spot price of 2372. The bid price is 2371.5 and the offer price is 2374.0. The offer quantity is 350 shares and the bid quantity is also 350 shares. The open interest is 3807300.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Colgate Palmolive India stock shows that the price is ₹2372.95 with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 4.1. This means that the stock has increased slightly by 0.17% and has gained 4.1 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.9%
|3 Months
|12.22%
|6 Months
|43.4%
|YTD
|54.24%
|1 Year
|48.36%
The current stock price of Colgate Palmolive India is ₹2357.1, which represents a decrease of 0.5%. The net change in the stock price is -11.75.
On the last day of trading for Colgate Palmolive India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total volume of 10,947 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,421.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!