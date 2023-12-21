Hello User
Colgate Palmolive India share price Today Live Updates : Colgate Palmolive India sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:22 AM IST
Livemint

Colgate Palmolive India stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 0.5 %. The stock closed at 2368.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2380.6 per share. Investors should monitor Colgate Palmolive India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Colgate Palmolive India Stock Price Today

Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Colgate Palmolive India opened at 2416.6 and closed at 2421.9. The stock reached a high of 2437.4 and a low of 2360 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 64429.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2431.9 and the 52-week low is 1434.6. The BSE volume for the day was 10,947 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:22 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Colgate Palmolive India stock for the day is 2352.35, while the high price is 2385.10.

21 Dec 2023, 10:20 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price Today :Colgate Palmolive India trading at ₹2380.6, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹2368.85

The current stock price of Colgate Palmolive India is 2380.6. There has been a 0.5% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 11.75.

21 Dec 2023, 10:02 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India December futures opened at 2368.45 as against previous close of 2371.75

Colgate Palmolive India is currently trading at a spot price of 2372. The bid price is 2371.5 and the offer price is 2374.0. The offer quantity is 350 shares and the bid quantity is also 350 shares. The open interest is 3807300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price update :Colgate Palmolive India trading at ₹2372.95, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹2368.85

The current data for Colgate Palmolive India stock shows that the price is 2372.95 with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 4.1. This means that the stock has increased slightly by 0.17% and has gained 4.1 points.

21 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.9%
3 Months12.22%
6 Months43.4%
YTD54.24%
1 Year48.36%
21 Dec 2023, 09:16 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price Today :Colgate Palmolive India trading at ₹2357.1, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹2368.85

The current stock price of Colgate Palmolive India is 2357.1, which represents a decrease of 0.5%. The net change in the stock price is -11.75.

21 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price Live :Colgate Palmolive India closed at ₹2421.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Colgate Palmolive India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total volume of 10,947 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 2,421.9.

