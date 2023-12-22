Hello User
Colgate Palmolive India share price Today Live Updates : Colgate Palmolive India sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:05 AM IST
Livemint

Colgate Palmolive India stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 0.89 %. The stock closed at 2368.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2390 per share. Investors should monitor Colgate Palmolive India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Colgate Palmolive India Stock Price Today

Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Today : Colgate Palmolive India's stock opened at 2357.1 and closed at 2368.85 on the last day. The stock had a high of 2405.65 and a low of 2352.35. The company's market capitalization is 65004.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2437.4 and the 52-week low is 1434.6. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 6857 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:05 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price Today :Colgate Palmolive India trading at ₹2390, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹2368.85

The current data for Colgate Palmolive India stock shows that the stock price is 2390, with a percent change of 0.89 and a net change of 21.15. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.89% and has gained 21.15 points.

22 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price Live :Colgate Palmolive India closed at ₹2368.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Colgate Palmolive India had a trading volume of 6,857 shares. The closing price of the stock was 2,368.85.

