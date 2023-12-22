Colgate Palmolive India share price Today Live Updates : Colgate Palmolive India sees gains in today's trading

Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Today : Colgate Palmolive India's stock opened at ₹2357.1 and closed at ₹2368.85 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹2405.65 and a low of ₹2352.35. The company's market capitalization is ₹65004.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2437.4 and the 52-week low is ₹1434.6. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 6857 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Colgate Palmolive India stock shows that the stock price is ₹2390, with a percent change of 0.89 and a net change of 21.15. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.89% and has gained 21.15 points.
