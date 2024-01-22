Colgate Palmolive India share price Today Live Updates : Colgate Palmolive India sees stock gains

Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Colgate Palmolive India's stock was ₹2495.05 and the close price was ₹2490.1. The stock reached a high of ₹2549 and a low of ₹2490 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹69329.14 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2546.45 and ₹1434.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5370 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Colgate Palmolive India share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Colgate Palmolive India stock is ₹2490, while the high price is ₹2549.
Colgate Palmolive India share price Today :Colgate Palmolive India trading at ₹2549, up 2.37% from yesterday's ₹2490.1
The current data shows that the stock price of Colgate Palmolive India is ₹2549. There has been a percent change of 2.37, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change in the stock price is 58.9, suggesting a significant increase.
Colgate Palmolive India share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Godrej Consumer Products
|1124.7
|-24.9
|-2.17
|1229.95
|892.1
|115022.54
|Dabur India
|538.35
|-3.6
|-0.66
|596.9
|504.0
|95382.89
|Colgate Palmolive India
|2549.0
|58.9
|2.37
|2546.45
|1434.6
|69329.14
|Marico
|523.75
|-6.4
|-1.21
|595.0
|462.95
|67725.29
|P & G Hygiene & Health Care
|17296.9
|18.8
|0.11
|19086.2
|13101.05
|56147.02
Top active options for Colgate Palmolive India
Top active call options for Colgate Palmolive India at 22 Jan 10:40 were at strike price of ₹2600.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹28.0 (+67.16%) & ₹78.0 (+52.94%) respectively.
Top active put options for Colgate Palmolive India at 22 Jan 10:40 were at strike price of ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹27.65 (-45.52%) & ₹6.05 (-62.07%) respectively.
Colgate Palmolive India January futures opened at 2570.0 as against previous close of 2500.0
Colgate Palmolive India is currently trading at a spot price of 2536.2. The bid price stands at 2554.0 with a bid quantity of 5250, while the offer price is 2556.0 with an offer quantity of 350. The open interest for the stock is 4228000.
Colgate Palmolive India Live Updates
Colgate Palmolive India share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.59%
|3 Months
|7.64%
|6 Months
|35.87%
|YTD
|-1.55%
|1 Year
|66.01%
Colgate Palmolive India share price Live :Colgate Palmolive India closed at ₹2490.1 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Colgate Palmolive India had a volume of 5370 shares, with a closing price of ₹2490.1.
