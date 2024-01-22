Colgate Palmolive India share price Today Live Updates : Colgate Palmolive India sees stock gains

Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Colgate Palmolive India's stock was ₹2495.05 and the close price was ₹2490.1. The stock reached a high of ₹2549 and a low of ₹2490 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹69329.14 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2546.45 and ₹1434.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5370 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Colgate Palmolive India share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Colgate Palmolive India stock is ₹2490, while the high price is ₹2549.

Colgate Palmolive India share price Today :Colgate Palmolive India trading at ₹2549, up 2.37% from yesterday's ₹2490.1 The current data shows that the stock price of Colgate Palmolive India is ₹2549. There has been a percent change of 2.37, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change in the stock price is 58.9, suggesting a significant increase.

Colgate Palmolive India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Godrej Consumer Products 1124.7 -24.9 -2.17 1229.95 892.1 115022.54 Dabur India 538.35 -3.6 -0.66 596.9 504.0 95382.89 Colgate Palmolive India 2549.0 58.9 2.37 2546.45 1434.6 69329.14 Marico 523.75 -6.4 -1.21 595.0 462.95 67725.29 P & G Hygiene & Health Care 17296.9 18.8 0.11 19086.2 13101.05 56147.02

Top active options for Colgate Palmolive India Top active call options for Colgate Palmolive India at 22 Jan 10:40 were at strike price of ₹2600.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹28.0 (+67.16%) & ₹78.0 (+52.94%) respectively. Top active put options for Colgate Palmolive India at 22 Jan 10:40 were at strike price of ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹27.65 (-45.52%) & ₹6.05 (-62.07%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Colgate Palmolive India January futures opened at 2570.0 as against previous close of 2500.0 Colgate Palmolive India is currently trading at a spot price of 2536.2. The bid price stands at 2554.0 with a bid quantity of 5250, while the offer price is 2556.0 with an offer quantity of 350. The open interest for the stock is 4228000.

Colgate Palmolive India share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.59% 3 Months 7.64% 6 Months 35.87% YTD -1.55% 1 Year 66.01%

Colgate Palmolive India share price Live :Colgate Palmolive India closed at ₹2490.1 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Colgate Palmolive India had a volume of 5370 shares, with a closing price of ₹2490.1.