Colgate Palmolive India share price Today Live Updates : Colgate Palmolive India sees stock gains

7 min read . 11:11 AM IST Trade
Colgate Palmolive India stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 2.37 %. The stock closed at 2490.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2549 per share. Investors should monitor Colgate Palmolive India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Colgate Palmolive India Stock Price Today

Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Colgate Palmolive India's stock was 2495.05 and the close price was 2490.1. The stock reached a high of 2549 and a low of 2490 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 69329.14 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2546.45 and 1434.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5370 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:11 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Colgate Palmolive India stock is 2490, while the high price is 2549.

22 Jan 2024, 11:05 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price Today :Colgate Palmolive India trading at ₹2549, up 2.37% from yesterday's ₹2490.1

The current data shows that the stock price of Colgate Palmolive India is 2549. There has been a percent change of 2.37, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change in the stock price is 58.9, suggesting a significant increase.

22 Jan 2024, 10:45 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Godrej Consumer Products1124.7-24.9-2.171229.95892.1115022.54
Dabur India538.35-3.6-0.66596.9504.095382.89
Colgate Palmolive India2549.058.92.372546.451434.669329.14
Marico523.75-6.4-1.21595.0462.9567725.29
P & G Hygiene & Health Care17296.918.80.1119086.213101.0556147.02
22 Jan 2024, 10:41 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price update :Colgate Palmolive India trading at ₹2549, up 2.37% from yesterday's ₹2490.1

As of the current data, the stock price of Colgate Palmolive India is 2549. There has been a 2.37% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 58.9.

22 Jan 2024, 10:40 AM IST Top active options for Colgate Palmolive India

Top active call options for Colgate Palmolive India at 22 Jan 10:40 were at strike price of 2600.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 2500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 28.0 (+67.16%) & 78.0 (+52.94%) respectively.

Top active put options for Colgate Palmolive India at 22 Jan 10:40 were at strike price of 2500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 2400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 27.65 (-45.52%) & 6.05 (-62.07%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

22 Jan 2024, 10:17 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India January futures opened at 2570.0 as against previous close of 2500.0

Colgate Palmolive India is currently trading at a spot price of 2536.2. The bid price stands at 2554.0 with a bid quantity of 5250, while the offer price is 2556.0 with an offer quantity of 350. The open interest for the stock is 4228000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 10:13 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Colgate Palmolive India stock is 2490 and the high price is 2549.

22 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price update :Colgate Palmolive India trading at ₹2549, up 2.37% from yesterday's ₹2490.1

The current data of Colgate Palmolive India stock shows that the price is 2549. There has been a 2.37 percent change, with a net change of 58.9.

22 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.59%
3 Months7.64%
6 Months35.87%
YTD-1.55%
1 Year66.01%
22 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price Today :Colgate Palmolive India trading at ₹2549, up 2.37% from yesterday's ₹2490.1

The current data of Colgate Palmolive India stock shows that the price is 2549. There has been a 2.37% percent change, with a net change of 58.9.

22 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price Live :Colgate Palmolive India closed at ₹2490.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Colgate Palmolive India had a volume of 5370 shares, with a closing price of 2490.1.

