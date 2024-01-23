Hello User
Colgate Palmolive India share price Today Live Updates : Colgate Palmolive India stocks down in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 11:23 AM IST
Livemint

Colgate Palmolive India stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -1.47 %. The stock closed at 2534.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2496.8 per share. Investors should monitor Colgate Palmolive India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Colgate Palmolive India Stock Price Today

Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Colgate Palmolive India opened at 2495.05 and closed at 2490.1. The stock reached a high of 2549 and a low of 2490 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 69,329.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2546.45 and the 52-week low is 1434.6. On the BSE, a total of 5370 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:23 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India January futures opened at 2560.0 as against previous close of 2537.45

Colgate Palmolive India, a leading consumer goods company, has a spot price of 2495.5. The bid price stands at 2497.3 with a bid quantity of 350, while the offer price is 2499.7 with an offer quantity of 350. The stock has a substantial open interest of 4139800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Jan 2024, 11:16 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price live: Today's Price range

Colgate Palmolive India stock's low price for the day was 2481.25, while the high price reached 2579.85.

23 Jan 2024, 11:02 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price Live :Colgate Palmolive India trading at ₹2496.8, down -1.47% from yesterday's ₹2534.15

The current stock price of Colgate Palmolive India is 2496.8. It has experienced a percent change of -1.47, resulting in a net change of -37.35. This suggests that the stock has decreased in value.

23 Jan 2024, 10:49 AM IST Top active options for Colgate Palmolive India

Top active call options for Colgate Palmolive India at 23 Jan 10:49 were at strike price of 2540.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 2600.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 19.5 (-59.16%) & 7.2 (-69.94%) respectively.

Top active put options for Colgate Palmolive India at 23 Jan 10:49 were at strike price of 2500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 2400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 42.0 (-30.23%) & 6.55 (-22.94%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Jan 2024, 10:32 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Dabur India534.8-3.55-0.66596.9504.094753.91
Marico519.8-4.35-0.83595.0462.9567214.53
Colgate Palmolive India2490.85-43.3-1.712546.451434.667747.54
P & G Hygiene & Health Care17028.9-261.85-1.5119086.213101.0555277.07
Emami500.1-9.6-1.88588.65340.9522061.91
23 Jan 2024, 10:25 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price Today :Colgate Palmolive India trading at ₹2508.7, down -1% from yesterday's ₹2534.15

The current data for Colgate Palmolive India stock shows that the stock price is 2508.7. There has been a percent change of -1, indicating a decline in the stock price. The net change is -25.45, suggesting a decrease in value.

23 Jan 2024, 10:25 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Colgate Palmolive India stock was 2481.25, while the high price reached 2579.85.

23 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India January futures opened at 2560.0 as against previous close of 2537.45

Colgate Palmolive India's stock is currently trading at a spot price of INR 2521. The bid price stands at INR 2518.05, whereas the offer price is INR 2520.05. The stock has an offer quantity of 1400 and a bid quantity of 350. The open interest for the stock is 4552800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.98%
3 Months10.02%
6 Months38.37%
YTD0.26%
1 Year69.07%
23 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price Today :Colgate Palmolive India trading at ₹2499.6, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹2534.15

The current stock price of Colgate Palmolive India is 2499.6, with a percent change of -1.36. This represents a decrease of -34.55 in the stock price.

23 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price Live :Colgate Palmolive India closed at ₹2490.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Colgate Palmolive India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 5370. The closing price for the stock was 2490.1.

