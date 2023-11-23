Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

The last day's trading data for Colgate Palmolive India shows that the open price was ₹2180, the close price was ₹2177.95, the high was ₹2187.55, and the low was ₹2162. The market cap for the company is ₹58803.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2189, and the 52-week low is ₹1434.6. The BSE volume for the day was 3444 shares.
23 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST
