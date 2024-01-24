Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Colgate Palmolive India opened at ₹2579.85 and closed at ₹2534.15. The stock reached a high of ₹2579.85 and a low of ₹2413.45 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹66,300.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2546.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1434.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 18172 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.