Colgate Palmolive India share price Today Live Updates : Colgate Palmolive India sees stock gains today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST
Livemint

Colgate Palmolive India stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 2186.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2187.35 per share. Investors should monitor Colgate Palmolive India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Colgate Palmolive India

The open price of Colgate Palmolive India's stock on the last trading day was 2173.05. The close price was 2170.1. The high and low prices were 2192.55 and 2168, respectively. The market capitalization of the company is 59,382.62 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 2189 and 1434.6, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4024 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price Today :Colgate Palmolive India trading at ₹2187.35, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹2186.2

As of the current data, the stock price of Colgate Palmolive India is 2187.35. There has been a slight increase in the stock price with a percent change of 0.05, equivalent to a net change of 1.15.

24 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price Live :Colgate Palmolive India closed at ₹2170.1 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Colgate Palmolive India on the BSE was 4024 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2170.1.

