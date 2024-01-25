Hello User
Colgate Palmolive India share price Today Live Updates : Colgate Palmolive India sees stock gains

1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Colgate Palmolive India stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 3 %. The stock closed at 2437.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2510.7 per share. Investors should monitor Colgate Palmolive India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Colgate Palmolive India Stock Price Today

Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Colgate Palmolive India had an opening price of 2437.65 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 2524.6 and a low of 2380.05 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 68287.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2546.45 and the 52-week low is 1434.6. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 12139 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price Today :Colgate Palmolive India trading at ₹2510.7, up 3% from yesterday's ₹2437.65

The current data of Colgate Palmolive India stock shows that the price is 2510.7, which is a 3% increase from the previous value. The net change is 73.05, indicating a positive movement in the stock's value.

25 Jan 2024, 08:20 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price Live :Colgate Palmolive India closed at ₹2437.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Colgate Palmolive India on the BSE, a total of 12,139 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 2,437.65.

