Colgate Palmolive India share price Today Live Updates : Colgate Palmolive India Surges in Trading Today

Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Today : On the last day, Colgate Palmolive India opened at ₹2392.2 and closed at ₹2393.2. The stock reached a high of ₹2428 and a low of ₹2381.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹66038.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2437.4 and the 52-week low is ₹1434.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 4607 shares.
The current data of Colgate Palmolive India stock shows that the stock price is ₹2425.4. There has been a percent change of 0.81, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 19.45, which means the stock price has increased by ₹19.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.88%
|3 Months
|11.63%
|6 Months
|47.52%
|YTD
|56.65%
|1 Year
|51.73%
The current data of Colgate Palmolive India stock shows that the stock price is ₹2428, with a percent change of 1.45 and a net change of 34.8. This means that the stock has increased by 1.45% and the price has increased by ₹34.8.
On the last day of trading for Colgate Palmolive India on the BSE, a total of 4607 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹2393.2.
