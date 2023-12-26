Hello User
Colgate Palmolive India share price Today Live Updates : Colgate Palmolive India Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

Colgate Palmolive India stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 0.81 %. The stock closed at 2405.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2425.4 per share. Investors should monitor Colgate Palmolive India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Colgate Palmolive India Stock Price Today

Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Today : On the last day, Colgate Palmolive India opened at 2392.2 and closed at 2393.2. The stock reached a high of 2428 and a low of 2381.95. The market capitalization of the company is 66038.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2437.4 and the 52-week low is 1434.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 4607 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:43 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price update :Colgate Palmolive India trading at ₹2425.4, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹2405.95

The current data of Colgate Palmolive India stock shows that the stock price is 2425.4. There has been a percent change of 0.81, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 19.45, which means the stock price has increased by 19.45.

26 Dec 2023, 09:37 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.88%
3 Months11.63%
6 Months47.52%
YTD56.65%
1 Year51.73%
26 Dec 2023, 09:08 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price Today :Colgate Palmolive India trading at ₹2428, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹2393.2

The current data of Colgate Palmolive India stock shows that the stock price is 2428, with a percent change of 1.45 and a net change of 34.8. This means that the stock has increased by 1.45% and the price has increased by 34.8.

26 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price Live :Colgate Palmolive India closed at ₹2393.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Colgate Palmolive India on the BSE, a total of 4607 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 2393.2.

