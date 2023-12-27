Colgate Palmolive India share price Today Live Updates : Colgate Palmolive India sees stock gains today

Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Colgate Palmolive India opened at ₹2406 and closed at ₹2405.95. The stock had a high of ₹2465.55 and a low of ₹2400. The company's market capitalization is ₹66810.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2437.4 and the 52-week low is ₹1434.6. On the BSE, 5518 shares of Colgate Palmolive India were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Colgate Palmolive India stock shows that the price is ₹2456.4, which represents a 2.1% increase. The net change in the stock price is 50.45. Overall, this indicates positive momentum in the stock, as it has experienced a significant increase in value.
On the last day, there were a total of 5518 shares traded for Colgate Palmolive India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹2405.95.
