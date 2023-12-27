Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Colgate Palmolive India share price Today Live Updates : Colgate Palmolive India sees stock gains today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Colgate Palmolive India stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 2.1 %. The stock closed at 2405.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2456.4 per share. Investors should monitor Colgate Palmolive India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Colgate Palmolive India Stock Price Today

Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Colgate Palmolive India opened at 2406 and closed at 2405.95. The stock had a high of 2465.55 and a low of 2400. The company's market capitalization is 66810.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2437.4 and the 52-week low is 1434.6. On the BSE, 5518 shares of Colgate Palmolive India were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price Today :Colgate Palmolive India trading at ₹2456.4, up 2.1% from yesterday's ₹2405.95

The current data for Colgate Palmolive India stock shows that the price is 2456.4, which represents a 2.1% increase. The net change in the stock price is 50.45. Overall, this indicates positive momentum in the stock, as it has experienced a significant increase in value.

27 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price Live :Colgate Palmolive India closed at ₹2405.95 on last trading day

On the last day, there were a total of 5518 shares traded for Colgate Palmolive India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2405.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.