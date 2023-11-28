Hello User
Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Live blog for 28 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

Colgate Palmolive India stock price went up today, 28 Nov 2023, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 2186.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2189 per share. Investors should monitor Colgate Palmolive India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Colgate Palmolive India

On the last day, Colgate Palmolive India's stock opened at 2187.35 and closed at 2186.2. The highest price reached during the day was 2203.5, while the lowest price was 2185.85. The market capitalization of the company is 59537.66 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2203.5 and 1434.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 6257 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price Live :Colgate Palmolive India closed at ₹2186.2 on last trading day

