Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Live blog for 28 Nov 2023

On the last day, Colgate Palmolive India's stock opened at ₹2187.35 and closed at ₹2186.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2203.5, while the lowest price was ₹2185.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹59537.66 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2203.5 and ₹1434.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 6257 shares.
28 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST
