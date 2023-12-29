Hello User
Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Colgate Palmolive India stock price went up today, 29 Dec 2023, by 3.33 %. The stock closed at 2448.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2530.15 per share. Investors should monitor Colgate Palmolive India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Colgate Palmolive India Stock Price Today

Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Today : The stock price of Colgate Palmolive India opened at 2477.85 and closed at 2448.65 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 2546.45, while the lowest price was 2458. The market capitalization of the company is 68816.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2482, while the 52-week low is 1434.6. The stock had a trading volume of 16,003 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price Live :Colgate Palmolive India closed at ₹2448.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Colgate Palmolive India on the BSE, a total of 16,003 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock stood at 2,448.65.

