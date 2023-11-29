Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Live blog for 29 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

Colgate Palmolive India stock price went down today, 29 Nov 2023, by -0.67 %. The stock closed at 2195.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2181 per share. Investors should monitor Colgate Palmolive India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Colgate Palmolive India

The last day of trading for Colgate Palmolive India saw an open price of 2195.7 and a closing price of 2195.7. The stock reached a high of 2197.4 and a low of 2171.25. The market capitalization is currently at 59,320.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2203.5 and the 52-week low is 1434.6. The BSE volume for the day was 11971 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price Live :Colgate Palmolive India closed at ₹2195.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Colgate Palmolive India was 11,971 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2,195.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.