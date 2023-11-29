Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Live blog for 29 Nov 2023

The last day of trading for Colgate Palmolive India saw an open price of ₹2195.7 and a closing price of ₹2195.7. The stock reached a high of ₹2197.4 and a low of ₹2171.25. The market capitalization is currently at ₹59,320.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2203.5 and the 52-week low is ₹1434.6. The BSE volume for the day was 11971 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST
Colgate Palmolive India share price Live :Colgate Palmolive India closed at ₹2195.7 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Colgate Palmolive India was 11,971 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,195.7.