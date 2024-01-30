Colgate Palmolive India share price Today Live Updates : Colgate Palmolive India sees gains in trading today

Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Today : On the last day, Colgate Palmolive India's stock opened at ₹2490.05 and closed at ₹2492.2. The stock reached a high of ₹2533 and a low of ₹2490. The company's market capitalization is ₹68,703.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2579.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1434.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 4454 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Colgate Palmolive India stock shows that the price is ₹2526 with a 1.36 percent change and a net change of 33.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 1.36 percent or 33.8 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.45%
|3 Months
|9.63%
|6 Months
|25.11%
|YTD
|-0.12%
|1 Year
|74.62%
The current stock price of Colgate Palmolive India is ₹2526, and it has experienced a 1.36 percent increase. This translates to a net change of 33.8.
On the last day, Colgate Palmolive India had a trading volume of 4454 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹2492.2.
