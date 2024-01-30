Colgate Palmolive India share price Today Live Updates : Colgate Palmolive India sees gains in trading today

Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Today : On the last day, Colgate Palmolive India's stock opened at ₹2490.05 and closed at ₹2492.2. The stock reached a high of ₹2533 and a low of ₹2490. The company's market capitalization is ₹68,703.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2579.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1434.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 4454 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.