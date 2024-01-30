Hello User
Colgate Palmolive India share price Today Live Updates : Colgate Palmolive India sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Colgate Palmolive India stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 1.36 %. The stock closed at 2492.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2526 per share. Investors should monitor Colgate Palmolive India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Colgate Palmolive India Stock Price Today

Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Today : On the last day, Colgate Palmolive India's stock opened at 2490.05 and closed at 2492.2. The stock reached a high of 2533 and a low of 2490. The company's market capitalization is 68,703.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2579.85 and the 52-week low is 1434.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 4454 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current data of Colgate Palmolive India stock shows that the price is 2526 with a 1.36 percent change and a net change of 33.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 1.36 percent or 33.8 points.

30 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.45%
3 Months9.63%
6 Months25.11%
YTD-0.12%
1 Year74.62%
The current stock price of Colgate Palmolive India is 2526, and it has experienced a 1.36 percent increase. This translates to a net change of 33.8.

On the last day, Colgate Palmolive India had a trading volume of 4454 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2492.2.

