Colgate Palmolive India share price Today Live Updates : Colgate Palmolive India Shares Soar on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Colgate Palmolive India opened at ₹2174.85 and closed at ₹2181. The stock reached a high of ₹2219 and a low of ₹2174.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹59787.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2203.5 and the 52-week low is ₹1434.6. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 12788 shares.
Colgate Palmolive India is currently trading at a spot price of 2201.95. The bid price is 2197.6 with a bid quantity of 350, while the offer price is 2200.4 with an offer quantity of 700. The stock has an open interest of 687,400.
The current stock price of Colgate Palmolive India is ₹2216.25. There has been a 0.35% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.38%
|3 Months
|10.75%
|6 Months
|38.77%
|YTD
|43.75%
|1 Year
|37.8%
The current data for Colgate Palmolive India stock shows that the stock price is ₹2217.95, with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 9.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
