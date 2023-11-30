Colgate Palmolive India share price Today Live Updates : Colgate Palmolive India Shares Soar on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Colgate Palmolive India opened at ₹2174.85 and closed at ₹2181. The stock reached a high of ₹2219 and a low of ₹2174.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹59787.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2203.5 and the 52-week low is ₹1434.6. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 12788 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.