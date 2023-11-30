Hello User
Colgate Palmolive India share price Today Live Updates : Colgate Palmolive India Shares Soar on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:13 AM IST
Livemint

Colgate Palmolive India stock price went up today, 30 Nov 2023, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 2208.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2216.25 per share. Investors should monitor Colgate Palmolive India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Colgate Palmolive India

On the last day, Colgate Palmolive India opened at 2174.85 and closed at 2181. The stock reached a high of 2219 and a low of 2174.85. The market capitalization of the company is 59787.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2203.5 and the 52-week low is 1434.6. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 12788 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 10:13 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India November futures opened at 2209.8 as against previous close of 2213.55

Colgate Palmolive India is currently trading at a spot price of 2201.95. The bid price is 2197.6 with a bid quantity of 350, while the offer price is 2200.4 with an offer quantity of 700. The stock has an open interest of 687,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:43 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price update :Colgate Palmolive India trading at ₹2216.25, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹2208.6

The current stock price of Colgate Palmolive India is 2216.25. There has been a 0.35% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.65.

30 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.38%
3 Months10.75%
6 Months38.77%
YTD43.75%
1 Year37.8%
30 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price Today :Colgate Palmolive India trading at ₹2217.95, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹2208.6

The current data for Colgate Palmolive India stock shows that the stock price is 2217.95, with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 9.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

30 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Colgate Palmolive India share price Live :Colgate Palmolive India closed at ₹2181 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Colgate Palmolive India on the BSE was 12,788 shares. The closing price of the stock was 2,181.

