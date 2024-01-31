Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2024

Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Colgate Palmolive India was ₹2526 and the close price was ₹2526.35. The stock had a high of ₹2533 and a low of ₹2484.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹67576.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2579.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1434.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 3311 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.