Concord Biotech Share Price Live blog for 01 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Concord Biotech's stock opened at ₹1180.35 and closed at ₹1176.9. The stock reached a high of ₹1188.95 and a low of ₹1143.6 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹12083.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1258 and the 52-week low is ₹900. The stock had a trading volume of 10223 shares on the BSE.
01 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST
