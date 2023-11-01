Hello User
Concord Biotech Share Price Live blog for 01 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

Concord Biotech stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -1.86 %. The stock closed at 1176.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1155 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Concord Biotech

On the last day of trading, Concord Biotech's stock opened at 1180.35 and closed at 1176.9. The stock reached a high of 1188.95 and a low of 1143.6 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 12083.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1258 and the 52-week low is 900. The stock had a trading volume of 10223 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹1176.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Concord Biotech on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 10,223. The closing price of the shares was 1176.9.

