Concord Biotech Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023
1 min read.Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM ISTLivemint
Concord Biotech stock price went up today, 01 Sep 2023, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 962.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 971.6 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, the open price of Concord Biotech was ₹955.05 and the close price was ₹962.55. The high for the day was ₹981.55 and the low was ₹955.05. The market capitalization of the company was 0.0 cr. The 52-week high was ₹1022 and the 52-week low was ₹900. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 19,902.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Sep 2023, 08:11:20 AM IST
