Concord Biotech Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, the open price of Concord Biotech was ₹955.05 and the close price was ₹962.55. The high for the day was ₹981.55 and the low was ₹955.05. The market capitalization of the company was 0.0 cr. The 52-week high was ₹1022 and the 52-week low was ₹900. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 19,902.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.