comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 31 2023 15:53:14
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 856.8 -0.08%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123 0.78%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 561.3 -1.12%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 601.1 -0.73%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,571.95 -0.44%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Concord Biotech Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Concord Biotech Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

1 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Livemint

Concord Biotech stock price went up today, 01 Sep 2023, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 962.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 971.6 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Concord BiotechPremium
Concord Biotech

On the last day of trading, the open price of Concord Biotech was 955.05 and the close price was 962.55. The high for the day was 981.55 and the low was 955.05. The market capitalization of the company was 0.0 cr. The 52-week high was 1022 and the 52-week low was 900. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 19,902.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 08:11:20 AM IST

Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹962.55 on last trading day

On the last day of the trading session, Concord Biotech had a total volume of 19,902 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 962.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App