Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Concord Biotech Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Livemint

Concord Biotech stock price went up today, 01 Sep 2023, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 962.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 971.6 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Concord Biotech

On the last day of trading, the open price of Concord Biotech was 955.05 and the close price was 962.55. The high for the day was 981.55 and the low was 955.05. The market capitalization of the company was 0.0 cr. The 52-week high was 1022 and the 52-week low was 900. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 19,902.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹962.55 on last trading day

On the last day of the trading session, Concord Biotech had a total volume of 19,902 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 962.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.