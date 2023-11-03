Hello User
Concord Biotech Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

Concord Biotech stock price went down today, 03 Nov 2023, by -0.98 %. The stock closed at 1142.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1130.95 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Concord Biotech

On the last day of trading, Concord Biotech's stock opened at 1143.8 and closed at 1142.2. The stock had a high of 1157.5 and a low of 1127.6 for the day. The market capitalization of Concord Biotech is currently 11831.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1258, while the 52-week low is 900. The stock had a trading volume of 6746 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹1142.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Concord Biotech had a BSE volume of 6746 shares with a closing price of 1142.2.

