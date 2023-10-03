Concord Biotech Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading for Concord Biotech, the stock opened at ₹1049 and closed at ₹1038.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1090, while the lowest price was ₹1047.8. The company's market capitalization is ₹11,311.63 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1090 and a 52-week low of ₹900. The BSE volume for the day was 13,988 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST
