Concord Biotech Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Concord Biotech stock price went up today, 03 Oct 2023, by 4.16 %. The stock closed at 1038.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1081.25 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Concord Biotech

On the last day of trading for Concord Biotech, the stock opened at 1049 and closed at 1038.05. The highest price reached during the day was 1090, while the lowest price was 1047.8. The company's market capitalization is 11,311.63 crore, with a 52-week high of 1090 and a 52-week low of 900. The BSE volume for the day was 13,988 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹1038.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Concord Biotech on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 13,988. The closing price for the shares was 1,038.05.

