Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Concord Biotech had an open price of ₹1085 and a close price of ₹1084.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1114.2 and a low of ₹1065.75 throughout the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹11279.2 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1090 and ₹900 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 28,333 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Concord Biotech is ₹1078.15. There has been a percent change of -0.54, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -5.9, which means the stock has decreased by 5.9 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.
On the last day, Concord Biotech had a volume of 28,333 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,084.05.
