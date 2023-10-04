Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Concord Biotech had an open price of ₹1085 and a close price of ₹1084.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1114.2 and a low of ₹1065.75 throughout the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹11279.2 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1090 and ₹900 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 28,333 shares.

