Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Concord Biotech stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 1084.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1078.15 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Concord Biotech

On the last day of trading, Concord Biotech had an open price of 1085 and a close price of 1084.05. The stock reached a high of 1114.2 and a low of 1065.75 throughout the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at 11279.2 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1090 and 900 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 28,333 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1078.15, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹1084.05

The current stock price of Concord Biotech is 1078.15. There has been a percent change of -0.54, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -5.9, which means the stock has decreased by 5.9 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

04 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹1084.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Concord Biotech had a volume of 28,333 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,084.05.

